Russia: Ukraine Obtaining Nuclear Weapons Is a Real Danger

Russia can only react to Ukraine's plans of obtaining nuclear weapons, said the top Russian diplomat.

In the Disarmament Conference, Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, warned of the risk posed to Russia by Ukraine obtaining nuclear weapons.

Lavrov stated that such Ukrainian statements regarding obtaining nuclear weapons are not a bluster; they constitute a real danger instead, he said. In this respect, Lavrov affirmed that Russia could only react to it.

The diplomat pointed out Russia's determination to adhere to its weapons of mass destruction non-proliferation commitments in the interest of guaranteeing a peaceful international coexistence.

He also stressed that Russia is a responsible member of the international community, so restraining Ukraine from getting nuclear weapons is a first priority task. Russia is taking every measure to prevent this danger, he remarked.

Russian Foreign Minister #SergeyLavrov told a conference on disarmament that #Russia will take all measures to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons in #Ukraine . pic.twitter.com/o86PeG4gSS — Gu Dada (@GuDada12) March 1, 2022

The Foreign Minister disclosed that Ukraine has Soviet nuclear technologies and delivery vehicles. In the face of this real danger, Russia must react, he said. He also alerted to the need for the international community to address this worrying problem.



Last Saturday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reflected at the Munich Security Conference that the obligations under the Budapest memorandum, which restrain Kiev from obtaining nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, might be reconsidered.