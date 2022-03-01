Google Bans Russia Today & Sputnik YouTube Channels In Europe

After this decision, the Russian outlets urged their audiences to move to the Odysee platform, which guaranteed that it will not restrict any information content due to political reasons.

At the request of the European Union (EU), the Google tech company’s brand in Europe blocked the YouTube channels of the State-owned outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, which the EU allegedly accused of spreading fake news to justify the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Following this decision, the Russian outlets urged their audiences to move to the video platform Odysee, which guaranteed that it will not restrict any information content due to political reasons.

"As a social network, we must offer a variety of informative content to our audiences, especially during informational contingencies such as war," tweeted Odysee, which was asked to block the RT channel from its platform but refused to do so.

Previously, the YouTube social network had already limited these media’s capacity to monetize their content through advertising on its platform due to alleged extraordinary circumstances.

On Sunday, the technology company Meta -which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp social networks- restricted access to the accounts of RT and Sputnik on their platforms. A day after, the Chinese internet company ByteDance did the same on its video-posting platform TikTok.

The Twitter social networking placed a label on media reports and publications of journalists affiliated with the Russian government and reporting on the conflict in Ukraine to reduce the visibility of their content.

"These unprecedented suspensions are a clear attack on freedom of expression,” Sputnik condemned on its site, recalling that its audience can continue to follow its content in the Russian Telegram messaging service.

