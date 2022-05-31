Russia: US Uses Ukraine Conflict to Its Advantage

The U.S. uses the conflict in Ukraine to expand its economy, the Russian Security Council Secretary, Nikolay Patrushev, said.

On Tuesday, the top official made his remarks during a Security Council meeting. Patrushev said that U.S. companies and financial institutions are rapidly expanding into Europe, using the Ukraine crisis to their advantage.

The Russian official said that a segment of the European gas market is already being controlled by U.S. companies and added that there is also strong interest from Washington in semiconductors and other high-tech sectors of the European economy.



Russia was a significant supplier of energy to Europe, especially natural gas, before the conflict in Ukraine that threatened the future of trade. Russian coal and crude oil have been subject to sanctions by the West and the EU, which has said that supplies from Russia will be cut off entirely in the next few years.

According to critics, the U.S. was interested in forcing Russian gas out of Europe and replacing it with more expensive U.S. liquefied natural gas. Washington urged European nations to slow down trading with Russia before hostilities broke out.

Back in the era of the Trump Administration, the U.S. demanded that Germany dump the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, the project that was fully completed and only awaited Germany's regulatory approval was suspended.

Since February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his special military operation in Ukraine, the West and its European allies have imposed broad economic sanctions on Moscow, targeting Russian companies and its oil and gas industry.