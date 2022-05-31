Russia Did Everything To Avert Global Food Crisis - Lavrov

"Everything that depends on us has been guaranteed from the Russian side for a long time," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, referring to the global food crisis endangering the world.

At a press conference on Tuesday after a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Bdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in Bahrain's capital Manama, Lavrov said that "everything that depends on us has been guaranteed from the Russian side for a long time" and also noted that Western countries should reflect on whether they want to advertise the food crisis or tackle the problem.

Calling on the West to analyze their actions, Lavrov said that "Western countries, which have created a lot of artificial problems with the closure of their ports for Russian ships, cutting Russia from logistics and financial chains, should, of course, seriously think about what is more important for them, to promote themselves with the issue of food security or to solve the problem with concrete steps."

The foreign minister told Zayani about Moscow's measures "to ensure the free export of Ukrainian grain by vessels now blocked in Ukrainian ports." Russia opens safe passages for ships exporting Ukrainian grain every day, although he said that to unblock shipping fully, Ukraine has to remove mines in Russian territorial waters, Lavrov said.

"If the problem of clearing mines is solved, in the open sea, the Russian navy will provide an unhindered passage of the vessels to the Mediterranean Sea and further to the points of destination," the minister added.

Russia and the Kingdom of Bahrain have agreed on close trade and economic cooperation, Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday during a joint press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdel Latif bin Rashed al-Zayani.

This month, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Solski said that the export of cereals from the country is paralyzed due to Russia's naval blockade.

Likewise, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, last week accused Moscow of deliberately provoking a food crisis, charging that it is using "hunger and wheat to assert its power," that its forces are "shelling grain silos all over Ukraine" and that fleet ships are "blockading Ukrainian ships full of grain in the Black Sea."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected such accusations. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, maritime food exports from Ukraine are at a standstill because Kiev forces have mined the country's ports.

