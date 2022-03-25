The United States allowed its media to conduct financial transactions in Crimea and the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to set up press offices.

According to a statement by Vasily Piskaryov, deputy for the United Russia party in the 7th State Duma of the Russian Federation and head of the Committee on Safety and Anti-Corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department's permission for U.S. media to conduct cash transactions in Crimea and the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk is undoubtedly aimed at creating a legal foundation for meddling in Russia's internal affairs and the recently recognized republics.

The official alerted to the permission granted by the U.S. amidst the current scenario in which Russia is facing the imposition of a large number of sanctions. Piskaryov said that such financial transactions aimed at the creation of press offices. To be specific, a special license allows them to higher stringers, interpreters and other personnel, he also said.

Vasily Piskaryov went on to say that what the United States intends is to create an image of democracy, which has been observed in Ukraine for many years, to develop contacts with the young, and to undertake projects in the sphere of civil society, education and ecology. In this regard, Piskaryov said that on March 11, the United States allowed its non-governmental organizations (NGO) to engage in so-called humanitarian projects in the above mentioned regions.

It was stressed that even in the context of sanctions imposed on Russia the US allowed its media to perform financial transactions in Crimea and the Donetsk and Lugansk republics with the aim of creating news bureaus — TRUTH PUKE (@TruthPuke) March 25, 2022

The senior lawmaker said, regarding the primary directives of the U.S. government, that they are quite obvious, stating that they use subordinate media and NGOs in the interest to foster protest activity. In doing so, the Americans are seeking to establish a legal basis in the territories of the independent Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic, and in Crimea as well, in order to encroach on the domestic affairs of these republics and Russia too, he also said.

Along these lines, Piskaryov disclosed that in an attempt to counter these threats, the State Duma commission for investigation of foreign interference in Russia's domestic affairs would invite lawmakers from the Donetsk and Lugansk republics to share experiences of resistance to such menaces.