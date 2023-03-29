Russia Starts Military Training With Nuclear-Capacity Missiles

More than 3,000 troops and some 300 military teams will participate in the maneuvers, which will include camouflage exercises with the missiles and combat trials against drones.

On Wednesday, the Russian army began training in three regions of Siberia with the “Yars” new ballistic missiles, which reach targets of up to 12,000 kilometers and can carry up to four nuclear warheads.

"This training is part of the Nuclear Forces Readiness Plan in 2023 and will enable the Army’s Strategic Missile Commission to inspect the combat capacities of the Omsk Force Group,” the Russian Defense Ministry explained.

“This strategy will also allow us to determine the capabilities of modern weaponry,” the Defense Ministry pointed out, hoping to replace the old Topol missiles, which only carry a warhead, with the Yars missiles.

Russia Foreign Minister LAVROV: "At this point, we can expect anything on earth from the United States. In a bid to assert their hegemony, they have passed all bounds of diplomatic, ethical or any other kind of decency." pic.twitter.com/xMQ82Jk9ci — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) March 27, 2023

Recently, Nikolai Patrushev, the Russian Security Council Secretary, condemned that the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is part of the armed conflict in Ukraine, which currently serves as a military camp country for this organization. “NATO provides more and more weapons, ammunition, and intelligence information, including that obtained with satellites and drones, to Kyv,” Patrushev recalled, condemning that some American politicians believe that Russia will not be able to win the armed conflict or respond to a U.S.-led direct missile attack. “Russia is patient and does not try to frighten anyone with its military superiority. However, it possesses unique modern weaponry capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, in case its security is threatened," Patrushev warned.