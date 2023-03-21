Russia Condemns UK Supply Of Depleted Uranium Shells To Kiev

The UK "is ready not only to take risks, but to violate international humanitarian law," Sergey Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that global stability will be undermined by the UK's decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition.

"I will not be surprised, because they have already lost perspective on how these actions undermine strategic stability around the world," Lavrov told journalist Pavel Zarubin, host of the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program.

The UK "is ready not only to take risks, but to violate international humanitarian law, as happened in 1999 in Yugoslavia, and many other things that they allow, including war crimes, crimes against humanity," the Russian diplomat added.

UK Secretary of State for Defense Annabel Goldie earlier said that the country will send tank ammunition containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.

▪️Britain’s plans to provide Kiev with depleted uranium bullets show that London is ready to take not only risks, but also commit war crimes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. pic.twitter.com/odSmCEg06t — Gianfranco Maria Cei - ���� - ���� (@franco56it) March 21, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that "Russia will have to respond accordingly, given that the West, collectively, is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component."

Commenting on the British decision, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned of a nuclear collision between Russia and the West.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the West's continued pumping of weapons into Kiev, warning of NATO's approaching the dangerous line of a direct military clash with Russia.