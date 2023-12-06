Israeli Bombs Cause More Deaths and Injuries in Gaza

Amid this scenario, health authorities warned that the Al-Aqsa hospital, located in Deir el-Balah, is running out of supplies due to Israel's blockade.

On Wednesday, Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip caused numerous deaths and injuries in densely populated areas, as the humanitarian crisis in the territory grows due to the lack of food, medicine, water and basic necessities.

According to official data, at least six people were killed early this morning and an unknown number were injured in early morning air strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the coastal enclave.

Al Jazeera television showed images of a destroyed building in the area as rescuers removed debris to try to help survivors.

Three others died in similar circumstances in the southern town of Khan Younis, one of the main targets of the Israeli ground offensive because army commanders and intelligence believe it is home to part of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) leadership.

“Houses, schools, mosques, everything is being targeted in the Gaza Strip.”



Furthermpore, official reports said that the artillery shelling hit the neighborhoods of Tuffah, Daraj and Shujaiya, located in northern Gaza City, and areas east of Khan Yunis.

It was reported that Israeli forces fired a volley of phosphorus bombs at the center of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Amid this scenario, health authorities warned that the Al-Aqsa hospital, located in Deir el-Balah, is running out of supplies due to Israel's blockade.

We lack everything, agreed Saleh al-Hams, director of nursing at the European Hospital in Khan Younis. "We have excess exhaustion and fatigue from our staff members who are working continuously for the last two months," he detailed to Al Jazeera.