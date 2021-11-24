Russia Registers Sputnik M, A New COVID-19 Vaccine for Minors

Russia registered on November 24 the Sputnik M vaccine, which is aimed primarily at people aged 12-17 years, reports the Deputy Prime Minister of the Eurasian country, Tatiana Golikova.

The senior official also stressed at her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the vaccine could be available to the population from the end of December 2021. Later, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kiril Dmitriev, also assured that the new vaccine will be available for export as early as 2022.

At the same time, the president stressed the need to release a vaccine for children from the age of two. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin was given a related nasal vaccine against COVID. The president assured that he feels well, and that he has even practiced sports after being revaccinated with Sputnik Light and having received his dose of the nasal vaccine.

The president explained his decision to carry out a revaccination by the fact that his antibody levels dropped six months after he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

BREAKING: Russia’s Health Ministry will register Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17 today.



Sputnik M vaccine for children will be a welcome member in the Sputnik family both in Russia and in global markets. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 24, 2021

"Exactly six months after I was vaccinated, my antibodies have dropped and specialists recommended that I get a revaccination, and that's what I did," Putin asserted during the meeting.

At the end of October, the head of the Russian Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Nikolai Gamaleya, Alexandr Guintsburg, told Sputnik that in the near future the vaccine against coronavirus for minors developed by his organization would be registered.