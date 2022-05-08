Russia: President Putin Sends Congratulations on Victory Day

Russia will celebrate Victory Day this Monday, May 9 - "Our sacred duty is to restrain the ideological successors of those who were defeated" in World War II, which Moscow calls "the Great Patriotic War," Putin said.

On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the victory against Nazi Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the leaders and citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Donbas republics, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine.

"In his congratulations, the Russian president specifically noted that on this day we pay tribute to gratitude and respect for the soldiers and frontline workers who crushed Nazism at the cost of countless victims and hardships," a statement from the Kremlin press service said.

At the same time, Putin stressed the importance of preserving the memory of the events of those hard years and countering attempts to falsify our common history.

"Today our soldiers, like their ancestors, are fighting shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of their homeland from Nazi filth, confident that, as in 1945, victory will be ours," Putin said, on the eve of the commemoration of the date

"Today, it is our common duty to prevent the resurgence of Nazism, which caused so much suffering to the peoples of different countries," added Putin, who wished "new generations to be worthy of the memory of their parents and grandparents."

Putin congratulates leaders, people of CIS states, Abkhazia, South Ossetia with May 9: https://t.co/mWRf6vs2TL pic.twitter.com/rHxRwkCShq — TASS (@tassagency_en) May 8, 2022

The president sent several messages to allied nations on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), as well as to veterans of the war living in Ukraine, a country with which Russia has great differences because of the current nationalist and pro-Nazi administration.

In his congratulatory telegrams to the heads of the self-proclaimed Donestk and Lustank republics, the Russian leader noted that "today, our servicemen, like their ancestors, are fighting shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of their homeland from Nazi filth, expressing confidence that, as in 1945, victory will be ours."

Russian service members march during a rehearsal for a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. Source: Reuters

In a message addressed to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and citizens of Ukraine, the President stressed "the inadmissibility of revenge against the ideological heirs of those who were defeated in the Great Patriotic War."

Addressing the leaders and citizens of foreign states, Vladimir Putin conveyed words of sincere gratitude to the veterans of the front and rear, wishing them good health, well-being and longevity.

Victory Day is celebrated this Monday, May 9, in Russia with a military parade in the capital, Moscow.