Russia Offers Its Support To Venezuela's New National Assembly

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday announced that her country will cooperate closely with the new National Assembly of Venezuela.

"We confirm our readiness to cooperate closely with Venezuela, its people, and legitimate authorities. We will keep on strengthening our strategic partnership which has been developing in a variety of fields of mutual interest," she said.

Zakharova highlighted that the new National Assembly's leaders have announced that they will begin a "broad dialogue process between all the country's political forces, including those that are not represented in Parliament."

Despite this good disposition, attempts to destabilize Venezuela continue to be promoted by "radical forces" whose actions prove to be "a gesture of despair."

Constructive relations with the most of Latin American & Caribbean states have kept positive dynamics. Russia energetically supported multilateral efforts aimed at protecting the rights and legitimate interests of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

"Those who try to plunge the country into chaos through terrorist attacks and bloodshed obstruct the solutions through dialogue to the crisis. They are betting on a deepening split in the Venezuelan society. We are convinced that this path has no future," Zakharova stressed.

These statements came a day after the inauguration of the new lawmakers who were elected on December 6, 2020, when the forces of the Left, led by the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, achieved 91 percent of the parliamentary seats.

"The elections were boycotted by U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido’s bloc," Sputnik recalled, adding that the European Union, the U.S., and Canada have so far refused to recognize the election results.