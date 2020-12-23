Russia Expels Two Colombian Diplomats in Mirror Response

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry Wednesday declared two Colombian diplomats 'persona non grata' after the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the South American country.

On Tuesday, President Ivan Duque's administration announced that two Russian diplomats were expelled from the country for allegedly being spies of the Russian government.

"This move is not in line with the friendly relations and mutual respect that have united Russia and Colombia for decades," Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated and rejected "the unfounded decision" before the Colombian ambassador to Russia, Alfonso Lopez.

The Colombian authorities justified their decision after assuring that "the Russian diplomats were violating the principles of the Vienna Convention."

Colombia's local outlets pointed diplomats Alexander Paristov and Alexander Belousov as employees of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Military Intelligence Service (GRU). They allegedly collected information on Colombia's telecommunications, technological development, and energy infrastructure. According to local outlets, hundreds of audios of Paristov and Belousov prove the accusation. However, the evidence has not been released yet. "Russia is being targeted by fabricated accusations of alleged espionage. They are nothing but infamies," Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova assured.