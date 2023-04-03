Russia: Kiev Special Services Planned St. Petersburg Cafe Blast

The ongoing investigation points to the main suspect, Daria Trepova, an active supporter of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Fund, banned in Russia.

On Monday, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the attack on Sunday against military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was organized from Ukrainian territory.

"The terrorist act committed on April 2 in St. Petersburg against well-known journalist Vladlen Tatarsky was planned by Ukrainian special services," the committee said in a statement.

According to the body, "agents among the people cooperating with the so-called Navalny Anti-Corruption Fund, of which the detained Daria Trepova is an active supporter" were involved.

Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund is considered extremist and is banned in Russia. Daria Trepova was detained on Monday on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

Maxim Fomin, better known by his pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed on the spot on Sunday by an explosion in a St. Petersburg café during an event in which he was participating.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Trepova gave Tatarsky a statuette containing explosives equivalent to 200 grams of TNT.

According to the Russian Health Ministry, 32 people were injured, of whom 10 are in serious condition and 16 in moderate condition.

The Russian Investigative Committee redefined the criminal case on the explosion as a terrorist attack. Investigators are working on the identification of all those involved.