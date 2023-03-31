Russia to Continue Notifying US of Ballistic Missile Launches

On Friday, Russia also announced that it has no plans for a second wave of mobilization.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that his country will continue to exchange information with the United States on its ballistic missile launches.

Russian media quoted Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday that Russia had halted all information exchanges with the United States, following Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Ryabkov clarified that Russia would adhere to the restrictions outlined in the treaty on a voluntary basis, and would continue to implement a 1988 bilateral agreement between the United States and the Soviet Union that requires each side to notify of any intercontinental or submarine ballistic missile launches.

Ryabkov added that the Russian side has officially informed the United States of its position. In lare February, President Vladimir Putin signed a law officially suspending Russia's participation in the New START treaty with the United States.

�� FM Sergey #Lavrov’s interview with TASS news agency, March 28, 2023



�� We have suspended the New #START Treaty in full. Our decision to comply with the strategic offensive arms ceilings set in the treaty is nothing more than a gesture of goodwill.



�� https://t.co/wRFIObn2Y4 pic.twitter.com/hII9XGPi5X — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) March 31, 2023

On Friday, Russia also announced that it has no plans for a second wave of mobilization, as confirmed by Vladimir Tsimlyansky, head of the main organization and mobilization department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"There are no plans for a second wave of mobilization by the General Staff because there are enough citizens who have already been called up for military service, as well as those who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the operation," Tsimlyansky said.

The number of citizens who have decided to voluntarily join military service under the enlistment contract has significantly increased. This year's spring draft in Russia will take place as usual from April 1 to July 15 for a total of 147,000 Russians aged 18 to 27.