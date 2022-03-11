LIVE: Macron, Scholz Speak to Putin About Ceasefire in Ukraine

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Macron, Scholz Speak to Putin About Ceasefire in Ukraine - Sending planes, tanks with US crews to Ukraine would mean World War III: Biden - YouTube begins to block access to Russian government-funded media
Macron, Scholz tell Putin about the need for ceasefire in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Saturday, the German government said.
"During the 75-minute talks, the Federal Chancellor and the French president insisted on an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start [of efforts] to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict. It was decided to keep silent regarding the remaining details," the statement says.
Before speaking to the Russian president, Scholz had held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
"Scholz learnt about his evaluation of the current situation. The parties agreed to keep in touch," the statement says.
The UN intends to create corridors for the withdrawal of ships remaining in the Black and Azov Seas
The UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) will work to create a safe maritime corridor through which merchant ships and their crews currently in the Black and Azov Seas will be able to leave these areas.
The final statement of the IMO virtual meeting emphasizes that the maritime corridor "will allow the safe evacuation of seafarers and ships from high-risk areas and affected areas of the Black and Azov Seas to a safe place."
IMO Secretary-General Kitak Lim "committed to immediate action to implement a safe maritime corridor with the cooperation and assistance of relevant parties, including coastal states," the statement said.
Heavy shelling reported in Kiev according to Fox News Correspondent
Heaviest shelling I’ve heard from Kyiv since the war started
UN calls for avoiding incidents at Ukrainian nuclear power plants
UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Izumi Nakamitsu called for preventing incidents at nuclear plants following Ukrainian attacks on two of that country's five power plants.
"An incident at a nuclear facility in Ukraine could have serious consequences for human health and the environment. All necessary steps must be taken to prevent it," Nakamitsu told the UN Security Council.
On March 9, an armed group of Ukrainian nationalists attacked the electrical installations feeding the broken down Chernobyl nuclear power plant, causing a blackout. Plant operators activated the emergency diesel generators.
Lukashenko, Putin conceptually agree on steps for mutual support amid sanctions
Belarusian and Russian Presidents, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have conceptually agreed on mutual support amid the sanctions, Belarusian presidential press secretary Natalia Eismont told BelTA agency after their Friday’s talks in Moscow.
"As for the most important matted, the heads of state conceptually agreed joint steps on mutual support amid the sanction pressure, including on prices on energy source," she said.
Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus have agreed on the supplies of modern models of military equipment to Minsk, press secretary of the Belarusian leader said.
"During the talks, [the sides] focused on the development of the military-industrial complex and the defense of the Union State. In particular, we agreed on the supply of the most modern models of military equipment from Russia to Belarus in the near future," the BelTA news agency quoted Eismant as saying.
The U.S. adds dozens of Russian individuals and entities to the sanctions list
The United States is imposing sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities linked to the Kremlin for their support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and North Korea's weapons programs, the Treasury Department said Friday.
"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a new round of sanctions against Russian and Kremlin elites, oligarchs, and Russian political and national security leaders who have supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal and illegal invasion of Russia into Ukraine," the Treasury Department said.
Sending planes, tanks with US crews to Ukraine would mean World War III - Biden
Sending offensive vehicles, planes and tanks with American soldiers to Ukraine would become the beginning of World War III, US President Joe Biden told US Congress Democrats Friday.
Speaking in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Biden touched upon the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, which his party members urge him to do.
"We are showing our strength and we will never falter. But look, the idea that we’re gonna send an offensive equipment, and have tanks, and planes and trains going in with American pilots and American crews - just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what you all say, that’s called World War III. Okay? Let’s get it straight here," the head of state said.
YouTube begins to block access to Russian government-funded media
YouTube, a video hosting platform owned by the US’ Google, said on Friday it has begun to block accounts of Russian government-sponsored mass media.
"We are also now blocking access to YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media globally, expanding from across Europe. This change is effective immediately, and we expect our systems to take time to ramp up," it said on the YouTubeInsider Twitter account.
Apart from that, YouTube also suspended all ways of monetization on its platform in Russia and began to remove content about Russia’s special operation in Ukraine if it doesn’t comply with its internal policy.
Following the launch of the special operation in Ukraine, TikTok blocked access to RT and Sputnik accounts in Europe. YouTube, Google, and Meta (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) switched off monetization for bloggers and restricted access to content in Russia.
In response, Russia’s telecom and mass media watchdog began to restrict access to Facebook.
Revenues of Russian companies from LNG exports up 4.7 times in January - Customs Service
In January 2021, Sakhalin Energy and Yamal LNG saw an increase in revenues from the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 4.7 times annually to $1.26 bln, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.
In the reporting period, the volume of LNG exports from Russia soared by 77.9% and totaled 6.5 mln cubic meters in the liquefied state. Customs data of LNG exports have a time lag of about three months, TASS sources in the industry said.