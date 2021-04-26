Russia Includes the US in "Unfriendly States" List

"These aren’t aggressive steps by our country, this is a response and protection of our country from hostile and unfriendly steps by those, who are preoccupied about us, and those who are somehow trying to halt our development: through the containment policy and isolation attempts," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia included the U.S. on its list of "unfriendly" states, the Foreign Ministry reported on Monday. "Naturally, the U.S. is on this list," the Foreign Ministry said.

The decision comes amid the escalation of diplomatic hostility between both countries, triggered by offensive comments made by Joe Biden on Vladimir Putin. In the latest move, the Russian President ordered to draw up a list of "unfriendly states" with limited access to Russia.

��Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council @MedvedevRussiaE: The instability of #Washington's foreign policy is largely caused by domestic reasonsas well as a certain decline in the credibility of the ����#US as the leader of the Western world. pic.twitter.com/Zl8KPbpWgB — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) April 23, 2021

"The decree of President Vladimir Putin was published, which contains a whole number of measures on fulfilling the already existing federal laws, under which those states, which are declared unfriendly, cannot hire Russian citizens as staff for their diplomatic and consular missions," said the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on national television. "Naturally, the U.S. is on this list," she confirmed.

