Russia Starts Naval Maneuvers in the Arctic

The Kremlin approved policy tools that seek to improve living conditions, promote public-private investments, and ensure state security.

The Russian Navy's Northern Fleet today began naval maneuvers in the Arctic with the participation of ships, submarines, aviation, and anti-aircraft systems.

"The Northern Fleet began exercises...on the orders of the commander of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov," Defense Ministry said without specifying the number of troops participating in the exercises.

These maneuvers will focus on measures to protect economic facilities, maritime rescue operations, and the protection of naval communication systems.

In early April, the United States complained about the Russian military presence in the Arctic, to which Moscow responded that this region is "absolutely necessary and important for the country."

S.#Shoigu:



��”The United States and its #NATO allies are building up maritime and land forces in the Arctic, increasing the intensity of combat training, and expanding and modernizing military infrastructure”. pic.twitter.com/uOUwt0MkA6 — Russia in Estonia �������� (@RusEmbEst) April 14, 2021

Washington holds that Russia seeks to bolster its security by remodeling Soviet-era airfields, expanding its network of defense missile systems, and strengthening its capabilities to prevent other countries from entering the area.

The United States believes that Moscow has adopted this strategy in the face of the rapid melting of the Arctic, which opens new transit routes and eliminates natural barriers that Russia relied on to protect itself.

On Monday, the Russian Government approved the Artic State Policy and Action Plan of the Development Strategy, which seeks to improve living conditions, promote public-private investments, and ensure state security.