Moscow Declares 5 Polish Diplomats Unwelcomed In Russia

Russian officials summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski to officially reject Poland's move, which had "ridiculous arguments."
"Warsaw is consciously degrading and destroying our bilateral relations," the Foreign Affairs ministry stated and informed that the Polish diplomats must leave Russia by May 15.
Moscow claimed that the five Polish officials violated Russia's diplomatic terms and carried out activities of detriment to the country.
