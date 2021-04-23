    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Moscow Declares 5 Polish Diplomats Unwelcomed In Russia

  • A man walks down a street in front of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Moscow, Russia, April 2021.

    A man walks down a street in front of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Moscow, Russia, April 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @PressTV

Published 23 April 2021 (3 hours 59 minutes ago)
Opinion

Last week, Poland expelled three Russian diplomats in solidarity with the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Moscow.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday declared "unwelcome persons" five members of Poland's diplomatic staff in Moscow, in response to a similar move by Warsaw against three Russian diplomats.

RELATED:

Russia Starts Naval Maneuvers in the Arctic

Russian officials summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski to officially reject Poland's move, which had "ridiculous arguments."

"Warsaw is consciously degrading and destroying our bilateral relations," the Foreign Affairs ministry stated and informed that the Polish diplomats must leave Russia by May 15.

Moscow claimed that the five Polish officials violated Russia's diplomatic terms and carried out activities of detriment to the country.

In recent years, "Poland has waged a shameful war against Soviet monuments," the Ministry recalled and rejected the anti-Russian information campaign taking place in that neighboring country.

On April 15, Poland expelled Russian diplomats from its territory in solidarity with the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia, according to the Kremlin.

On that date, Washington announced sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the U.S. 2020 presidential election.

Tags

Russia Defense Ministry Kremlin

People

Krzysztof Krajewski

Tass - DW
by teleSUR/ age-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.