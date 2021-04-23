Moscow Declares 5 Polish Diplomats Unwelcomed In Russia

Last week, Poland expelled three Russian diplomats in solidarity with the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Moscow.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday declared "unwelcome persons" five members of Poland's diplomatic staff in Moscow, in response to a similar move by Warsaw against three Russian diplomats.

Russian officials summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski to officially reject Poland's move, which had "ridiculous arguments."

"Warsaw is consciously degrading and destroying our bilateral relations," the Foreign Affairs ministry stated and informed that the Polish diplomats must leave Russia by May 15.

Moscow claimed that the five Polish officials violated Russia's diplomatic terms and carried out activities of detriment to the country.

