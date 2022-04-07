PM: Sanctions' Instigators Sought To Destroy Russian Economy

According to the Russian Prime Minister, the inciters of sanctions against Russia wanted to destroy Russia's economy.

On Thursday, Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, said that sanctions imposed against the country were intended to destroy its economy, but the instigators failed in their mission.

The minister said that the latest sanctions are unparalleled in scope, adding that "the number of restrictions imposed on Russia exceeds those ever imposed on any other country." He said that "the main thing is that sanctions are directed against all our citizens," referring to its intentions to create panic in the Russian people.

Mishustin said that such restrictions were not even used during the hardest years of the Cold War. "Their goal is to set us back years, if not decades, to block us off from the rest of the world, force Russia to forsake potential economic and social projects, and lower our people's standard of living," he added.

The Russian Prime Minister also said that introducing new sanctions against Russia only increases inflation, a shortage of consumer goods, and, ultimately, social tension and discontent. "All this was carefully planned. The authors of this strategy expected that the sanctions storm would destroy our economy in a few days. Their scenario did not come true," Mishustin continued to say.

"They [unfriendly countries] actually robbed the country by freezing assets," he said, alluding to the fact that the Russian financial system was the first to take the hit of the sanctions, adding that he thinks hardly any other state could face the current sanctions pressure.

"The stock market and the ruble exchange rate are stabilizing," said the prime minister. In light of how Russia's financial system has withstood the onslaught of sanctions, payments within the country are uninterrupted, and the ruble exchange rate is stabilizing.