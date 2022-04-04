Russia Hopes Ukraine Commits to Its Own Interests at Talks

Russia hopes Kiev will go by its national interests at talks with Moscow rather than listen to "advisers from afar," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Monday, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, said that the Kremlin hopes the Ukrainian counterpart will follow national interests during peace talks.

"As to the influence of the talks on the course of the Russian military operation, I would say that it is not the talks that affect the course of the operation, but the external players who are trying to interfere with these negotiations and keep the clashes on the ground going on for as long as possible," said the Russian FM.

During a news conference following talks with League of Arab States representatives on Ukraine, Lavrov continued to say: "We know who gives this advice to our Ukrainian neighbors, and we know that this is done in pursuit of very nefarious goals."

"The goals that have nothing to do with the interests of the Ukrainian people, the interests of Ukraine's security and, in general, security in the OSCE region, in our European region," he added.

FM #Lavrov: As for Pristina’s support for Kiev, Kosovo, which is a criminal self-proclaimed quasi-state, does not care for intl law. It only wants to take advantage of situation to win recognition for its pseudo-independence & is posing as main ally of US & NATO in the Balkans pic.twitter.com/29TDKVJ9Y9 — Russia in RSA ���� (@EmbassyofRussia) April 4, 2022

"Therefore, I really hope that those who lead the Kiev delegation at the said talks will ultimately start to be guided by their own national interests, the interests of their people and won't listen to advisers from afar, who sometimes just want to see how the crisis situation will continue to build up here," said the Russian diplomat.

During the last round of talks celebrated on March 31 in Turkey, two essential facts emanated from this dialogue: the first one, the confirmation by Kiev to guarantee the non-nuclear status for Ukraine; the second, that the Ukrainian government recognizes that its security is outside the framework of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).