Russia Denies Alleged Killings of Civilians in Bucha, Kiev

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday denied Ukraine's accusations regarding the alleged killings of civilians in the city of Bucha, located in the Kiev region, and described the videos and photographs published by the Ukrainian government as "staged".

In this regard, through its official Twitter account, the ministry communicated that "the Russian Ministry of Defense denies the accusations of the Kiev regime of allegedly killing civilians in Bucha, Kiev region".

The Russian authorities stated that "all photos and videos published by the Kiev regime allegedly testifying to some crimes committed by Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha are yet another fabrication".

In line with this, the agency stated: "Of particular concern is the fact that all the bodies of the people whose pictures were published by the Kiev regime, after at least four days, do not show rigor mortis, do not have the characteristic stains of corpses, while in the wounds there is fresh blood”.

Similarly, the Armed Forces warned that this is a case similar to what happened in Mariupol, as well as in other cities in order to meet the demand of the Western media.

Also, the ministry assured that no person residing in the town of Bucha was a victim of the alleged attacks on civilians while the Russian military maintained control over this part of the Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, they described as provocation the publication of false news involving the Russian armed forces, which have been behaving towards the Ukrainian people in accordance with the international norms in case of armed conflicts.