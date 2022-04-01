Russia Reciprocates Sanctions on EU And European Parliament

Russia imposes sanctions against top EU leaders and most members of the European Parliament in response to hostile measures by the West.

Through a statement issued Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry has blacklisted top leaders of the European Union (EU), certain public figures and talking heads of its media who promote sanctions and incite “Russophobic attitudes”. The sanctions also include the vast majority of members of the European Parliament who take “anti-Russian policies”.

"In response to the EU's massive unilateral sanctions, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, which is basic to international law, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of EU member states and European structures," the note has emphasized, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

The missive has condemned the hostile measures taken by the EU against Moscow, ignoring all applicable international legal norms, including the "publication of personal data in the public domain", in addition to inventing "absurd extra-legal criteria" to replenish this list of falsehoods.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has informed that a corresponding note on its referred blacklist has been delivered to the office of the EU delegation in Moscow, and reaffirms that any hostile action on the part of this bloc and its member states will inevitably continue to face a “harsh response”.

���� Vladimir Putin warns EU leaders that their sanctions policy against Russia works against the interests of their own people and could result in a continent-wide famine. pic.twitter.com/DFcW1BBrQP — European Insider (@Europa_Insider) March 31, 2022

The note has not yet specified the names of the sanctioned individuals, who will already be banned from entering the territory of the Eurasian country.

"By its actions, the European Union is not only leading to a dead end in relations with Russia, but also endangering the well-being and security of its own citizens, as well as the stability of the global financial and economic system," the text concludes.

The move follows a similar decision by Moscow adopted last March 15 to put top U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a "no-fly list."

The U.S., the European Union and other Western states and organizations have applied several rounds of financial and trade sanctions against Russian companies and officials, including Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, despite repeated statements by Russian officials that such measures cannot isolate the Eurasian country.