Russia Has Delivered Tons of Humanitarian Cargo to Ukraine

According to the official, 854 humanitarian operations have been carried out, including eight in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and the regions of Kherson and Kharkov in the last 24 hours.
Mizintsev said that Russia has already delivered to Ukraine a total of 12 909.8 tons of humanitarian cargoes, adding that 567.9 tons of staple goods and foodstuffs were handed out to the population.
The official, who also runs Russia's joint coordination headquarters for humanitarian response in Ukraine, said that 9 500 facilities for providing shelter temporarily are functioning in Russian regions.
About 22 500 tons of humanitarian cargo in Russia have been collected for shipment to Ukraine, Mizintsev added.
On February 24, a special military operation launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in Ukraine following Kiev's breach of the Minsk Agreements and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's sovereignty Republics (DPR and LPR).
Russia's move came after the leaders of the DPR and LPR asked the Russian president for help in dealing with increased shelling by the Ukrainian army. Moscow has repeatedly said it had no plans to occupy Ukraine's territories, but rather sought to demilitarize and denazify the country.