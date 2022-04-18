Russia Has Delivered Tons of Humanitarian Cargo to Ukraine

Since the beginning of March, the Russian military has supplied over 12 000 tons of humanitarian shipments to Ukraine, the head of the National Defense Management Center of Russia, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, said at a briefing.

According to the official, 854 humanitarian operations have been carried out, including eight in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and the regions of Kherson and Kharkov in the last 24 hours.

Mizintsev said that Russia has already delivered to Ukraine a total of 12 909.8 tons of humanitarian cargoes, adding that 567.9 tons of staple goods and foodstuffs were handed out to the population.

The official, who also runs Russia's joint coordination headquarters for humanitarian response in Ukraine, said that 9 500 facilities for providing shelter temporarily are functioning in Russian regions.



About 22 500 tons of humanitarian cargo in Russia have been collected for shipment to Ukraine, Mizintsev added.

UKR’s SkyUp Airlines has transported 52 tons of humanitarian cargo to UKR from Lisbon, Tel Aviv, Chisinau, Lublin, Warsaw. Warm clothes, blankets, diapers, hygiene products, medicines, food and helmets for terrorist defense. Also evacuations of Ukrainians to peaceful countries. pic.twitter.com/MwdiCF1lbH — Kathy Irwin (@BOBOWATO) April 17, 2022

On February 24, a special military operation launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in Ukraine following Kiev's breach of the Minsk Agreements and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's sovereignty Republics (DPR and LPR).

Russia's move came after the leaders of the DPR and LPR asked the Russian president for help in dealing with increased shelling by the Ukrainian army. Moscow has repeatedly said it had no plans to occupy Ukraine's territories, but rather sought to demilitarize and denazify the country.

