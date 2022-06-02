Russia FM Zakharova Prized Pranksters With Secure Desktop Phone

During the first national ceremony of awards for Internet content entitled The World Must Know, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry prized pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov with a secure desktop telephone of the type that’s used in government communications.

The ceremony was broadcasted on the Vkontakte social network. "The guys have conquered all the pinnacles of the possible. But life comes up with new challenges, new tests," said Zakharova. "You have conquered the phones of so many politicians and world figures. I brought you that [phone] that’s called ‘government communications.’"

"You will have more work: there is no dial pad, no buttons. But it connects you, I hope, with your future. Call, delight us and the world with new revelations. I believe in you. I am waiting for your call," she added.

The jokers said that they would "make sure they will figure out" how the device works. Previously Vovan and Lexus released a prank where the former U.S. President George W. Bush, introduced themselves as Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine. During the videos, Bush Jr. released a number of high-profile information.

The Former president admitted during the prank that the U.S. had promised ex-USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev NATO wouldn’t expand. He commented on the work of U.S. bio-laboratories in Ukraine, confirming its activities.