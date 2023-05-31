Russia Destroys Last Ukrainian Warship

Although Ukraine has not yet confirmed what happened, it admitted that heavy Russian airstrikes damaged the Odessa port infrastructure on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the last Ukrainian warship had been destroyed on Monday.

"The Yuri Olefirenko landing ship was hit by high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Black Sea port of Odessa," Russian military authorities stated regarding a medium-sized landing ship for troops and vehicles.

"Moscow's claim could not be immediately verified and Kiev has not yet commented on the news. Also a spokesman for the Ukrainian naval forces declined to comment to the AFP news agency," the Italian newspaper Il Gazzettino reported.

"Initially named Kirovohrad, this ship was renamed in 2016 after a Ukrainian marine killed near the southeastern port of Mariupol in 2015. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decorated the crew in June 2022," it added.

They want to have an international peace conference on the Russia/Ukraine war, but they don’t want to invite Russia ����



These are not serious people. pic.twitter.com/WCEBDtn84j — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 31, 2023

"Ukrainian Army Southern Command said it was determining the extent of the damage at this time," Il Gazzettino reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced that its troops have engaged in "fierce battles" in the Krasnogorovka and Yasinovataya areas of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"The enemy was knocked out of its positions on Krasnogorovka and Yasinovataya by active operations of assault detachments of formations and military units from the 1st Army Corps, with the support of aviation systems, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrowers," it said.