Russian Forces Shot Down Drones Heading Towards Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that eight drones attacked residential buildings in the early hours of Tuesday. The Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of this terrorist attack.

“This morning at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city's emergency services are on the scene... No people are seriously injured,” he said.

The Defense Ministry said that three drones were neutralized by means of electronic warfare and were diverted from their targets. Another five drones were shot down by the Pantsir anti-aircraft complex in the Moscow region.

“It is quite clear that we are talking about Kiev's response to our very effective attacks against one of its command centers,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, assuring that there is no threat to the residents of the Russian capital.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov informed that several drones were shot down while trying to approach the capital city.

"This morning, residents of some districts of the Moscow region could hear the sound of explosions, it was our air defense system," he said.

Moscow and its metropolitan region, which are located more than 1,000 km from Ukraine, have rarely been attacked by drones since the Ukrainian conflict began in 2022.