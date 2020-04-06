UN Chief Calls for Protection of Women from Domestic Violence

In Latin America, where feminicide and crimes associated with gender discrimination are a frequent social problem, this phenomenon is also suffered.

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres called on governments to protect girls and women from the increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 quarantine period.

"Violence is not limited to the battlefield. For many women and girls, the threat is greatest precisely where they should be safest. So today I call again for peace in homes around the world," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, referring to his recent call for a ceasefire in all conflict zones to better combat the disease.

Given the health emergency caused by the virus, many governments have implemented social isolation and the cessation of social or public activities. For this reason, many girls and women spend all their time in home confinement with their aggressors.

In Latin America, where feminicide and crimes associated with gender discrimination are a frequent social problem, this phenomenon is also suffered. According to several Special Force to Fight Violence (Felcv), two cases of femicide occurred in Bolivia, one in Santa Cruz and one in the city of El Alto.

#CuarentenaSinViolencia En este tiempo de cuarentena es importante sensibilizarnos con los problemas de la gente a nuestro alrededor. Socialicemos la línea gratuita de atención de casos de violencia (FELCV) 800 14 0348 #VivasNosQueremos #NiUnaMenos pic.twitter.com/HvjXbMKU9l — Coordinadora BO (@CoordinadoraBO) March 31, 2020

"In this time of quarantine, it is important to be aware of the problems of the people around us."



The National Human Rights Commission in Mexico warned of the increase in domestic violence as a result of the exceptional situation caused by the virus. "This organization is concerned that the COVID-19 quarantine will hinder victims of violence from accessing assistance and aid services to report their aggressors," it said in a statement.

In El Salvador, where 35 to 40 complaints were received per month, 100 were recorded in the first 28 days of quarantine.

For its part, the National Commission for Women, in the United States, assures that several cities have reported an increase in cases of domestic violence. In India, the number of cases doubled during the first week of restrictions on movement.

Given these facts, Guterres insisted on the need to implement "emergency alert systems in pharmacies and supermarkets," which are the only shops open in many countries, and insisted that women must be able to ask for help safely.