The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman criticized U.S. John Kirby's statements on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Washington's calls for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict are hypocrisy in its pursuit of a strategic defeat of Russia, Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova's comments came as National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told U.S. television network ABC that an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means is in the U.S. interest.

Kirby also said on this occasion that Russia is obstructing the resumption of negotiations without showing any signs of readiness for it. Zakharova said there is Moscow's willingness for diplomacy, noting that the conditions are known.

The U.S. "rhetoric is expressed in the context of large-scale arms supplies to the pro-Nazi Ukrainian regime, which Washington does not seem to think about stopping, despite the antics of its unhinged client in Kiev," the Russian diplomat said.

As for the "terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge," Kirby made no comment, according to Zakharova, who said that "nothing but hypocrisy and a poorly disguised attempt to continue fighting to inflict a strategic defeat on us is behind these false calls for peace."

"The longer Washington encourages Kiev's belligerence, not by hindering, but by encouraging terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs, the more problematic it will be to find diplomatic ways to resolve the situation."