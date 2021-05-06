Russia Approves, Registers Single-Dose 'Sputnik Light' Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported Thursday that the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine to combat COVID-19 had been registered for use in Russia.

The vaccine is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26) of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine that was approved for use in August 2020 against the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

Based on data analyzed 28 days after the injection was given, as part of Russia's mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020, and April 15, 2021, the single-dose vaccine was shown to be 79.4 percent effective.

The RDIF noted that an efficacy level of nearly 80 percent is higher than that of many of the world's two-dose vaccines, highlighting the drug's demonstrated efficacy against all new coronavirus strains.

The developer of the vaccine, the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, pointed out that during laboratory tests in phases I and II clinical studies, it was shown that Sputnik Light could generate antigen-specific IgG antibodies in 96.9 percent of people on day 28 after vaccination.

It was also shown that the development of virus-neutralizing antibodies occurred in 91.67 percent of the people in the same period of time, while the cellular immune response against the SARS CoV-2 protein S developed in 100 percent of the volunteers on the tenth day.

No serious adverse events were recorded after vaccination with Sputnik Light, the Russian Fund reported, stating that the drug is compliant with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements.

The single-dose regimen similarly permits the immunization of a greater number of people in a shorter period of time, encouraging the fight against the pandemic during an acute phase of its development.

However, the RDIF reiterated that the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine continues to be Russia's primary vaccination tool.