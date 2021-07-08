Biden To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan by August 31

"The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan: get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and get Osama bin Laden," Biden said. "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," the U.S. President added as the country is left more devastated and impoverished.

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday a total withdraw of the troops in Afghanistan by August 31. This, as the U.S. ends its 20 years of war and several analysts forecasts that Taliban forces, the ultimate enemy who is currently expanding, will overthrow the government in the capital Kabul within six months.

Moreover, Biden said it has no intentions "to send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation to achieve a different outcome. The United States cannot afford to remain tethered to policies created in response to a world as it was 20 years ago."

Nonetheless, Biden said that the U.S. will continue to provide "funding and assistance" to the country as they have "provided advanced weaponry" already.