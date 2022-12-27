Roads Reopened in Areas Hardest Hit by Storm in New York

On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the reopening of several roads in western New York that were closed due to Winter Storm Elliot.
RELATED:
Biden Speaks to NY Governor on Deadly Impacts of Winter Storm
Work continues in Erie County, where 28 out of 50 deaths in the U.S. have been reported. Work also continues at border crossings with Canada, where the Department of Transportation and Highways is clearing roads and removing vehicles abandoned in the snow.
Through social media, Hochul thanked the emergency services, who "continue to work to help our neighbors affected by this historic snowstorm."
The governor said that other Erie County access roads are expected to be in service on Wednesday. Driving remains prohibited in Buffalo, as it is the most affected city.
Hochul warned not to let our guard down because it will still take some time to get back to normal despite the reopening of the highways in Western New York.
In this regard, the official reminded citizens of the importance of driving with caution and respect traffic laws to avoid the occurrence of traffic accidents caused by bad weather conditions.
On Monday, New York was declared an emergency by President Joe Biden, in order to speed up federal aid and prioritize attention to the victims.