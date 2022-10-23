Rishi Sunak Launches Bid for UK Prime Minister

According to the most recent data, the politician already has the support of more than 120 MPs and several British government figures.

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has presented his candidacy to become the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the country.

"The United Kingdom is a great country, but we are facing a deep economic crisis. That is why I am standing to be the leader of the Conservative Party and its next prime minister. I want to repair our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country," the politician said.

It was previously reported that British bookmakers consider former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as one of the favorites to take office again.

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

According to The Telegraph newspaper, Johnson asked his party's lawmakers to support his nomination.

Candidates must secure the support of 100 Tory lawmakers to participate in a vote only among Conservative Party members.

Rishi Sunak's main rival, Boris Johnson, also has the support of more than 100 MPs. In third place is Penny Mordaunt, speaker of the House of Commons.

Liz Truss, Johnson's successor, was elected as leader of the British government on September 6 and had only been in office for 45 days at the time of her resignation, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the United Kingdom.

Truss will remain at the head of the Cabinet until her successor is elected.