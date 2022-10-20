Ecuador: Relations With US “Consolidated at All Levels”

Ecuador's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that relations with the U.S. "are consolidated at all levels" after a meeting between President Guillermo Lasso with a delegation of senators from the northern country.

"Our relations are consolidated at all levels," the diplomatic portfolio said in a message on Twitter.

The text notes that the deputy foreign minister, Luis Vayas, and senators Robert Menendez, Rob Portman, Ben Cardin, Richard Burr and Ben Sasse, shared details of the meeting with Lasso and part of his cabinet.

The U.S. embassy announced on its website that the delegation planned to discuss with the president the importance of bilateral relations, environmental conservation and to demonstrate U.S. commitment to Ecuador.

For his part, Foreign Minister Holguín described this visit as "vital" and said that together with several ministers, they would address economic, trade, environmental, migration, security and defense issues.

The agenda includes meetings with their counterparts in the National Assembly and a visit to the Galapagos Islands.