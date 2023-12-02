COP 28: The G77+China Summit Inaugurated

This is the first time the Group has met at a COP to agree positions for climate change negotiations.

This Saturday Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez inaugurated in Dubai the historic Summit of Leaders of the Group of 77 and China, within the framework of COP28.

On his opening speech he highlighted that: "The gap between the irrationally opulent North and the increasingly impoverished South widens with high human costs, while the resources that nature makes available to us are squandered".

It is our responsibility to assert the voice of the peoples of the South and to defend their legitimate interests and aspirations, Diaz-Canel, president pro tempore of the organization, posted on his X account.

"In inaugurating the G77-China Leaders Summit in the context of COP28, President Diaz-Canel called for reflection, concerted action on the basis of what unites us and respect for our rich diversity, and together act now to advance legitimate demands of the South," said the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Es indispensable que toda la Evaluación se sustente en los principios de la Convención sobre #CambioClimático y su Acuerdo de París, en particular en la equidad y las responsabilidades comunes pero diferenciadas.#ActuarAhora #COP28 pic.twitter.com/58cwSYLaqh — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 2, 2023

The COP28 Summit opened in Dubai on Thursday with the announcement of the creation of the loss and damage fund to compensate the most vulnerable countries in the face of the climate crisis.

The largest global meeting to address climate change officially endorsed the resolution to operationalize the fund, It also received financial pledges from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, United Kingdom, United States and Japan.