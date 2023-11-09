Seminar on China-Africa Relations Development Held in Zimbabwe

A seminar on the security situation in Africa and the development of China-Africa relations was held on Wednesday, attended by officials from the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe and scholars from the fields of peace, security, development and history of the country.

An Yuejun, secretary-general of the Chinese People's Association for Peace and Disarmament (CPAPD), which co-sponsored the seminar, delivered a keynote speech, saying that China's security cooperation with Africa is one of the key cooperation directions clearly defined in the concept document of the Global Security Initiative.

According to An, China is willing to make contributions to jointly implementing the Global Security Initiative, jointly building a China-Africa community with a shared future, and maintaining security and stability in Africa.

According to him, China stands ready to work with Zimbabwe to develop high-level mutual trust between the two countries, render mutual support on issues regarding core interests and develop a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Seminar on Africa’s security and development of China-Africa relations held in Zimbabwe https://t.co/2QYvwEPmCM — All Namibia News (@NewsNamibian) November 9, 2023

“The reasonable security of each country must be taken into full consideration, and one country's security must not be at the expense of that of another country,” An said.

Furthermore, An stated that China advocates a new path towards security, dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance and win-win results over a zero-sum game, and strongly opposes unilateralism, hegemonic and protectionism, and interference in other countries' internal affairs.

“China has always supported Africa in increasing its representation and voice in international organizations, and in strengthening its ability to independently safeguard peace,” An said.