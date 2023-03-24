Request to Impeach Ecuador’s President Allowed To Proceed

The decision to refer Lasso's impeachment to the Constitutional Court received five out of seven votes.

The Legislative Administrative Council (CAL) this Friday approved the request for the impeachment of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and sent it to the Constitutional Court (CC) for an admissibility opinion.

"The National Assembly has sent to the Constitutional Court the resolution of the CAL, which has been technically and legally verified. The document contains the correct name of the head of state, Guillermo Lasso," the Assembly said in a statement.

The decision by the members of the CAL to present the impeachment complaint against Lasso to the CC was approved by five out of seven votes.

It was also announced that a lottery would be held this Friday to appoint Judge Teresa Nuques as the person in charge of processing the impeachment request against the president.

To this end, Nuques will have three days to present a draft opinion on the admissibility of the case, which will then be voted on by the entire panel.

Of the nine judges that make up the panel, six votes would be needed for the decision to be favorable and for the National Assembly to impeach the president.

It is worth mentioning that the text issued by the National Assembly this Friday emphasizes that there is an announcement of the totality of the evidence to be presented, accompanied by the corresponding documents.

Likewise, the referral of the CAL was formalized with the signature of 59 deputies, a number that represents one third of the members of the National Assembly.