Report: Jovenel Moise Was Betrayed by His Security Officials

A report on the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise by the Haitian National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH), released Tuesday by the local media Alterpresse, reveals that "to carry out their macabre plan, the intellectual and material authors of this assassination relied on the support of at least two of those in charge of presidential security, namely the divisional commissioner Jean Laguel Civil and the municipal commissioner Dimitri Hérard."

The report explains that Hérard would have been in charge of providing weapons, tear gas, grenades or electric saws to the commando members that assassinated the president in his home, while Laguel would have bribed the agents assigned to the president's security.

According to the report, a few weeks before the assassination, the municipal commissioner had given the order to remove from Moise's house a vehicle with weapons and ammunition that was in the courtyard of the house where the attack took place.

The report has also pointed fingers at the current Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and the Group of Haitian Intellectuals and Professionals from Overseas (RIPHO) has demanded his resignation after the document has singled him out in connection with the event.

The group has pointed to a call between the Haitian prime minister and former civil servant Felix Badio, allegedly one of the masterminds of the assassination, Gazette Haiti reports.

"The presence of Ariel Henry in the Prime Minister's office represents, on the one hand, a major obstacle in the search for justice for President Jovenel Moise and, on the other hand, a stumbling block in the search for a political agreement that should put the country on the way out of this interminable crisis," the organization said.

When will CNN, AP and other US media outlets report on the fact that #Haiti's Puppet PM and former International Republican Institute agent @DrArielHenry, spoke twice with Joseph Felix Badio - a main suspect in Jovenel Moïse's assassination - two hours after the killing? pic.twitter.com/ruihVQ0xNV — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) August 24, 2021

At the same time, the Government has confirmed that magistrate Gary Orélien will take over the investigation of Moise's assassination after the resignation of judge Mathieu Chanlatte, who had initially agreed to investigate the assassination after several magistrates refused to take on the task a week ago for fear of possible reprisals.

Last June 7, a group of armed individuals attacked the private residence of the Haitian president, located in the Pelerin district of Port-au-Prince. The president died as a result of gunshot wounds, while his wife, Martine Moise, was wounded and was taken to a hospital in the Haitian capital and then transferred by ambulance to a medical center in Miami, in the U.S. state of Florida.

According to the information provided by the police agency, 44 people have been arrested in connection with the assassination, among them 12 members of that institution, as well as 18 Colombians, mostly retired military personnel, and six Haitians, three of them naturalized U.S. citizens.