Regional Observers Call for Free and Fair Elections in Uganda

The presidential race has attracted 11 candidates including incumbent president Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for over 30 years.

The East African Community Election Observer Mission (EAC-EOM) delegation on Tuesday called for free and fair elections in Uganda slated for Thursday.

The EAC-EOM head Domitien Ndayizeye said that the delegation will observe the elections to see if they conform to international protocols and adhere to principles of good governance, human rights, and social justice.

He also said Ugandans have conducted themselves with maturity during the election campaigns and he is optimistic that they will uphold dignity and peace on Election Day and thereafter.

"I urge all political actors to avoid incitement and acts of provocation so as to ensure that the election is peaceful and ends amicably," Ndayizeye said.

On the left is Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda. He is 76 years old . He has been the president of Uganda for 34years.



On the right is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine, is a Ugandan politician, singer. He is 38 years

"I further call upon the media in Uganda to exercise social responsibility by reporting objectively on the election and to avoid rumors and misinformation that could undermine the entire election process," he added.

Ndayizeye noted that a transparent and peaceful election will be a plus not just for Uganda but for the entire EAC region as a whole. The EAC brings together six countries which include Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

