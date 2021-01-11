Uganda Beefs up Security in Its Capital City Ahead of Polls

The presidential campaign period, which started in early November and ends on Jan. 12, has been characterized by violent protests.

Uganda's military and police have stepped up security in and around Kampala ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for this Thursday.

"The campaign period is coming to an end and we are now proceeding to the next level of voting. We have now upgraded our security and deployed police officers who are being supported by the army," Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said.

There are also more motorized police and military patrols unlike before the election period in this African country.

"We have practiced active drills on several scenarios including violent riots, radical youth groups, cyber harassment, clashes between rival groups, etc. The teams will respond to any emergency," he added.

Defense Minister Adolf Mwesige said political candidates must accept the choice of the people as declared by the Electoral Commission.

The presidential campaign period, which started in early November and ends on Jan. 12, has been characterized by violent protests with some being fatal.

Please help. Uganda is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases everyday and we are putting up a contingency fund to help especially the vulnerable families in crisis. No money, no food, no safety and no ability to self-isolate or social-distance. This is the truhttps://t.co/DqrH5J9rUY pic.twitter.com/h1LyObcYDL — Uganda Convention UK (@UGConventionUK) January 11, 2021

The arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi on Nov. 18 sparked off violent protests in some parts of the country leading to the killing of 54 people by the security agencies.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni while speaking about the fatal riot regretted some of the deaths promised to institute an investigation. He said some of the deaths were as a result of protestors attacking security perBobi Winesonnel and also destroying private property.

The presidential race is largely between Museveni, who has been in power for over 30 years, and Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, a music star turned politician. There are also nine other candidates in the presidential race.

Museveni and security agencies accuse Bobi Wine of being under the influence of foreign agents to destabilize the country's peace and security while Bobi says the heavy security deployment is meant to intimidate his supporters.