87% Of Brazilian Doctors Got COVID-19 In Last Two Months

Since the start of the pandemic, this South American country has recorded over 25.7 million COVID-19 cases and 630,000 related deaths.

On Thursday, the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) published a survey according to which 87.3 percent of doctors were infected with COVID-19 in the last two months.

The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases also affected the mental health of these professionals, 51.6 percent of whom are very apprehensive as they think that their health can be affected by anything right now.

At least 51.1 percent of physicians are exhausted and 42.7 percent of health professionals are anxious due to the pandemic.

These opinions coincide with the data emanating from the health centers, where the doctors observed that at least 62.7 percent of their colleagues are stressed and 64.2 percent are overloaded with work. Around 45 percent of those interviewed consider that this situation is the consequence of the lack of medical personnel.

'Tropical Trump' Jair Bolsonaro tweets support for Joe Roganhttps://t.co/D5ZVZDzcHV

Jair Bolsonaro shares a rare English tweet in support of Joe Rogan amid his controversy with Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation. — TheSouthAfrican.com (@TheSAnews) February 3, 2022

Between January 21 and 31, the AMB survey collected the opinions of 3,517 doctors, aged between 51 and 70 years, from all regions of Brazil.

Since the start of the pandemic, this South American country has recorded over 25.7 million COVID-19 cases and 630,000 related deaths. These statistics place this nation in second place in the world ranking of deaths from COVID-19.

Outlet Estadao reported that the Omicron variant caused the rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to increase by 566 percent in the last month. On Wednesday, Sao Paulo City Health Secretary Edson Aparecido reported that a third of those deaths are from people who did not complete the vaccination schedule.