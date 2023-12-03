Rally in Brussels Demands Measures Against Climate Change

It was organized by the Coalition Climat, a group of NGOs, unions, and social organizations.

On Friday, approximately 25,000 people gathered in Brussels to demand concrete measures to fight climate change.

This demonstration coincided with the United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP28), which is being carried out in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The protest was organized by the Coalition Climat, a group of NGOs, unions, and social organizations.

The march commenced around 13:15 local time near Brussels' North Station and headed towards Cinquantenaire Park, where speeches and concerts were scheduled.

Meanwhile, during the COP28 meetings, Future Earth, the Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme presented the report titled "Ten New Insights in Climate Science," updating the current scientific knowledge on global ecosystem transformations.

Highly emotional protest against killing of civilians in the Palestine at #Cop28 Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Gn7segL0YJ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 3, 2023

This report highlighted the "imminent inevitability" of surpassing the 1.5-degree Celsius limit set in the Paris Agreement, a situation that "will lead to a significant increase in risks and uncertainty."

Various pieces of evidence suggest that efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions are falling short, with no apparent path to avoiding a global temperature increase of at least 1.5 degrees for several decades.

"Achieving this would only be possible through truly radical transformations that have not yet been observed," states a report compiled by 67 researchers from 24 countries.

