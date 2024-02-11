Rafah under Heavy Israeli Bombardment

It is reported that at least 230 people have been injured, while an undetermined number of victims remain under rubble.

The press reported on Sunday that Israeli occupation planes are launching heavy bombing raids on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on the border with Egypt.

Israel has conducted around 50 attacks against homes and mosques, the Al-Huda Mosque in Jabna, the Al-Rahma Mosque in Al-Shaboura have been destroyed.

According to the Palestinian Information Platform Palestine Today, Zionist forces killed some 60 people in just half an hour, bringing the death toll so far to 77.

About 1.5 million Palestinians currently reside in the enclave's coastal city. It is overpopulated, as more than half of the 2.3 million Gazan residents fled to Rafah during the conflict in search of safety, mostly from cities in the north and center of the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of people displaced by the shelling were in places of worship at the time of the unprecedented attacks. Reports indicate that numerous people fled their homes in an attempt to seek refuge in hospitals in the area.

Bombardments from warships, combat drones and Apache helicopters, delivered by the United States to the Israeli forces, are reported. This comes after the occupation forces told the Palestinian population that moving to the south meant security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the army to prepare plans for a ground operation in Rafah. The UN and the Arab League warned the Zionist regime to refrain from such attacks.