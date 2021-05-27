Pakistan Demands Deployment of Peacekeeping Forces in Palestine

A senior Pakistani official called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its primary responsibility of ensuring peace in the occupied Palestinian lands and elsewhere across the strategically important Middle East region.

A senior Pakistani minister has said that an international protection force should be deployed in Palestine to protect innocent people from repeated Israeli aggression and atrocities.

“If international peacekeeping troops can be deployed in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Far East, then why Palestine be an exception," Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said while addressing a webinar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The veteran Pakistani politician went on to say that the plight of Palestinians should not be overlooked as they were being lynched and tortured by the fascist Zionist gangs across the occupied territories. "I'm sure that the global public opinion is turning against Israel as its atrocities cannot go unabated, especially in today's globalized world," he said.

The senior Pakistani official called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its primary responsibility of ensuring peace in the occupied Palestinian lands and elsewhere across the strategically vital Middle East region.

He also stressed the need for a collective stance and resistance against the Israeli tyranny, stressing that the time had come to unite the world's people to stop such atrocities. The minister noted that Israel had carried out such aggression and brutalities for a few years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Israel should be compelled to allow international reconstruction efforts and humanitarian assistance in Palestine without hindrance.

At least 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip during 11 days of the conflict. Israel's airstrikes also inflicted widespread devastation on the already impoverished territory.

In response to the Israeli bloodshed, the Gaza-based resistance movements fired more than 4,000 rockets into the occupied territories, some reaching Tel Aviv and even Haifa and Nazareth to the north.

The Israeli regime was eventually forced to announce a ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, which came into force in the early hours of May 21.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian territory said in a report that more than 90,000 people in Gaza had been displaced due to Israeli bombardment.