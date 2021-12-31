Changes in Cuban Economy Favor Cooperation with Russia

The transformations in Cuba's economy provide new opportunities for Russian exporters and in general for cooperation, Russian diplomatic sources reported on Friday.

Russia’s trade representative in this capital, Aleksandr Bogatyr, told TASS news agency

that, although trade turnover between the two nations in 10 months of 2021 was around 100

a million dollars, 14.5 percent less than the same period of 2020, joint projects are

maintained.

He acknowledged the impact of Covid-19 on Cuba’s performance, but also the gradual recovery of different sectors, and said that business will continue in the metallurgical sector,

electric power, oil production, transportation, communications, and telecommunications.

Bogatyr expressed confidence that in 2022 Russian commercial and economic cooperation will contribute to Cuba's consolidation of its positive trends in economic development and help the island enter a path of sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the Consul General to Havana, Nana Mgeladze, commented to the agency the increase in the arrival of Russian tourists in Cuba and airlines and tour operators’ interest in this destination.

This year, Russia became Cuba’s main tourism market, with around 170,000 tourists up to the

end of November, according to Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia.

At present, companies such as Aeroflot, Azur Air and Nordwind operate flights to Cuba,

while another airline has permission to do so, but has not started them, Mgeladze said and

added that an increase in the frequency of trips is expected as of the new year.

The diplomat pointed out that the opening of borders and the increase in the tourist flow

is mainly due to the fact that the island nation has vaccinated almost all its population from two years upward, which makes it a safe scenario for world travelers.