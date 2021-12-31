    • Live
News > Cuba

Changes in Cuban Economy Favor Cooperation with Russia

  • Russian Deputy PM YURY BORISOV during his visit to Cuba in October 2021 held a meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel. They discussed ways for boosting trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Cuba.

    Russian Deputy PM YURY BORISOV during his visit to Cuba in October 2021 held a meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel. They discussed ways for boosting trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Cuba. | Photo: Twitter @RusEmb_Malaysia

Published 31 December 2021
Opinion

The transformations in Cuba's economy provide new opportunities for Russian exporters and
in general for cooperation, Russian diplomatic sources reported on Friday.

 

Russia’s trade representative in this capital, Aleksandr Bogatyr, told TASS news agency
that, although trade turnover between the two nations in 10 months of 2021 was around 100
a million dollars, 14.5 percent less than the same period of 2020, joint projects are
maintained.

RELATED:

Cuban Minister of Higher Education Visits Russia to Expand Ties

He acknowledged the impact of Covid-19 on Cuba’s performance, but also the gradual recovery of different sectors, and said that business will continue in the metallurgical sector,
electric power, oil production, transportation, communications, and telecommunications.

Bogatyr expressed confidence that in 2022 Russian commercial and economic cooperation will contribute to Cuba's consolidation of its positive trends in economic development and help the island enter a path of sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the Consul General to Havana, Nana Mgeladze, commented to the agency the increase in the arrival of Russian tourists in Cuba and airlines and tour operators’ interest in this destination.

This year, Russia became Cuba’s main tourism market, with around 170,000 tourists up to the
end of November, according to Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia.

At present, companies such as Aeroflot, Azur Air and Nordwind operate flights to Cuba,
while another airline has permission to do so, but has not started them, Mgeladze said and
added that an increase in the frequency of trips is expected as of the new year.

The diplomat pointed out that the opening of borders and the increase in the tourist flow
is mainly due to the fact that the island nation has vaccinated almost all its population from two years upward, which makes it a safe scenario for world travelers.

