Venezuela: Guarantor of Colombia’s Peace Process With ELN

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accepted on Tuesday the request of his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, to be a guarantor in the peace process with the National Liberation Army (ELN) to be held in Cuba.

"Once again, President Gustavo Petro and Colombia, we say Venezuela accepts the character of guarantor of the negotiations and peace agreements of Colombia with the ELN, and we will put our best will in the name of God almighty father for the total peace of Colombia," the president said in a speech.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Colombian president sent a letter to Maduro in which he proposed Venezuela become a guarantor of the negotiations between the Government and the ELN guerrilla.

Maduro recalled that in 2012, President Hugo Chávez (1998-2013) participated in the peace dialogues between the Colombian Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP), which would reach an agreement in 2016.

Since the announcement of the reactivation in the dialogues with the ELN, Petro expressed the importance of diplomatic relations with Venezuela, especially in the construction of his policy of "total peace."

The return to peace talks will be in Havana, Cuba, and countries of the region, such as Chile, will also participate as guarantors in the process.