Russia: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Security Threat

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the arms race between Russia and the U.S. was intensifying, following Washington's withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

Putin arrived this Monday in Sochi to hold a series of meetings on the future of the Russian army and military-industrial sector. During the encounter with top Defense Ministry representatives, he expounded on the present parity between the U.S. and Russia and U.S.' plans to further the deployment of intermediate-range missiles near Russian borders.

"Washington's plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe pose a threat to Russia," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting. "Everyone is aware of the U.S.' plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe, this poses a great danger and threat to us," Putin told Defense Ministry representatives.

He added that Russia would "adequately respond" to foreign countries' attempts to break strategic parity. "We are all well aware that some of our foreign partners do not cease attempts to break the parity, including through deploying elements of the global missile defense in direct vicinity to our borders. We cannot fail to notice these threats to Russia's security and will react accordingly," Putin said.

According to Putin, Russia's upgraded air defense systems will be able to detect and destroy hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types. "Under the state armament program, 25 S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and over 70 modern fighters were delivered over the past four years. More than 20 S-300 systems and 90 aircraft were upgraded," Putin said at the meeting.

US admits Pentagon doesn’t know how to defend against China’s hypersonic missiles https://t.co/rQk5A5XcYR The US/NATO cabal has been waging a war on both Russia and China with aggressive military threats and sanctions for years and now the chickens have come home to roost. — Dennis Salon (@SalonDennis) October 19, 2021

He added that the Russian military would soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missile system. "In the coming years, more than 200 aircraft and 26 S350 and S400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as the first production model and the newest S500 missile system, are to be supplied to troops," Putin said.

During the meeting, he also referred to key priorities regarding an upgrade to Russia's Navy. "Another extremely important task is to equip the Russian Navy with modern equipment and weapons. Over the past four years, the Navy has included 49 new ships and combat boats, nine coastal missile systems, and ten aircraft," Putin said.

In August 2019, Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in 1987. It applied to deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate-range (1,000-5,000 kilometers) and shorter-range (500-1,000 kilometers).

Justifying the decision, the U.S. at the time said that Russia had refused to comply with Washington's demand that the new 9M729 cruise missiles be eliminated because they allegedly violated the INF Treaty. Moscow strongly rejected the accusations, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missiles met the parameters allowed by the treaty.