Russia: Vladimir Putin, Undecided About Re-Election Run In 2024

Asked about a possible successor to his post, Putin answered: “I prefer not to answer those questions, this is my traditional answer”. He added that there is still a long time for the elections and “talks on this issue will destabilize the situation”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has not decided whether he will seek re-election in 2024, in an interview released today by the local press.

After concluding the plenary session of the Energy Week forum, the president answered questions from U.S. CNBC television channel journalist, Hadley Gamble, and published them on the Kremlin official website.

Asked about a possible successor to his post, he answered No, “I prefer not to answer those questions, this is my traditional answer”. He added that there is still a long time for the elections and “talks on this issue will destabilize the situation”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had not made any decision on re-election in 2024 https://t.co/cM2V3HbUxf — yqqlm (@yqqlm2) October 14, 2021

For Putin, the country must function in a “calm and stable manner so that all government bodies, all state structures work with confidence and look to the future calmly”.

In another part of the interview, the head of state said the creation of a new security association between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS) threatens regional stability.

“In my opinion, it is good to be friends, but to be friends against someone later is bad. It undermines the stability that we all talk about and that we care about”, he said.

However, he expressed his hope that the current tension will not develop according to some unpredictable scenario and will not put additional tensions in the region.