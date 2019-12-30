Putin Sends Congratulations to Maduro and Venezuela on New Year

Putin reaffirmed his confidence that, by 2020, Moscow and Caracas will continue to develop their strategic political and economic partnerships.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro on the occasion of the New Year, RT Spanish reported on Monday.

RELATED: Brazil to Grant Refuge to Attackers of Venezuelan Military Base

"In his message addressed to the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Putin stressed that the talks held last September in Moscow confirmed the agreement of positions between Russia and Venezuela on key issues," RT Spanish said.

Putin reaffirmed his confidence that, by 2020, Moscow and Caracas will continue to develop their strategic political and economic partnerships.

Both leaders met in the Russian capital on September 25 and discussed the development of bilateral relations. They also talked about strengthening economic, social and cultural ties between the two countries.

Likewise, the Russian President congratulated his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro, on the occasion of the Liberation Day of the Caribbean country, Christmas and the New Year.

Similarly, he reaffirmed his willingness "to work together and constructively" with the elected president in Argentina in 2019, Alberto Fernández.