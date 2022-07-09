Putin Sends Condolences on Death of Former Angolan President

Putin stressed that the Angolan leader was justly respected by his compatriots and enjoys considerable international prestige.

Russian President Vladimir Putin today sent his condolences to his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenço on the death of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos.

"The name of dos Santos is intrinsically linked to the history of the Angolan state. Active participant in the struggle for national liberation and leader of the country for many years," refers the message released by the Kremlin website.

"It is difficult to overestimate his personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between Russia and Angola," the Eurasian nation's leader said.

The Luanda government decreed from Saturday five days of national mourning for the death of the former president, who died at the age of 79 in Barcelona, Spain, after a prolonged illness.

José Eduardo dos Santos came to power in September 1979, after the death of the first president of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto, and held office for 38 years. He was commander in chief of the Armed Forces and leader of the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola.