President Putin Pays Tribute to Russian Women

"I would like to pay tribute to the servicewomen who have chosen the highest mission – defending the Motherland," he stressed.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin took part in a ceremony to present state decorations to outstanding Russian women.

They received recognition for their professional dedication and contributions in activities related to health, culture, education, industry, and agriculture.

Among the honored citizens were also women who take part in the Russian army as soldiers, paramedics, nurses, and administrative staff in companies and hospitals.

“Today, when Russia has once again faced direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see numerous examples of courage and determination, readiness to fight for the truth, to protect people and the future of our state – the type of future that we need,” Putin said.

In 1917 in Russia, International Working Women’s Day was a day of great importance. Thousands of women workers in Petrograd held a mass strike on the 8th March, demanding food and better pay. 1/4 ♀️�� #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/NTSaru9wQX — Challenge (@ChallengeYCL) March 8, 2023

"I would like to pay tribute to the servicewomen who have chosen the highest mission – defending the Motherland... Your courage, determination and valour amaze even the most hardened fighters," he stressed.

"In times of trial, the warmth of the woman's heart always turns into a powerful force that indicates the most correct, fair, and necessary course of action," Putin added.

Finally, he addressed the Russian women to wish them "love and mutual understanding with the people you love, and may the warmth that your hearts so generously share return to you and keep you warm too."

Moscow says the West is close to a real war with Russia. pic.twitter.com/J6JZk3GXlk — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 24, 2023



