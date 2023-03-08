President Putin Pays Tribute to Russian Women

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin took part in a ceremony to present state decorations to outstanding Russian women.
They received recognition for their professional dedication and contributions in activities related to health, culture, education, industry, and agriculture.
Among the honored citizens were also women who take part in the Russian army as soldiers, paramedics, nurses, and administrative staff in companies and hospitals.
“Today, when Russia has once again faced direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see numerous examples of courage and determination, readiness to fight for the truth, to protect people and the future of our state – the type of future that we need,” Putin said.
"I would like to pay tribute to the servicewomen who have chosen the highest mission – defending the Motherland... Your courage, determination and valour amaze even the most hardened fighters," he stressed.
"In times of trial, the warmth of the woman's heart always turns into a powerful force that indicates the most correct, fair, and necessary course of action," Putin added.
Finally, he addressed the Russian women to wish them "love and mutual understanding with the people you love, and may the warmth that your hearts so generously share return to you and keep you warm too."